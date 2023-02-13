RPG group chairman Harsh Goenka shared a heart-warming clip of Indian Navy officers welcoming their fellow officer and his wife as a newlywed couple. The industrialist revealed that the video was captured after the wedding ceremony of Lieutenant Neil and Parvathy. The funny yet warm glimpses of Neil’s colleague assigning him workout tasks have gone viral on social media. The showcases how the groom’s naval friends pulled his leg by making him do pushups, high-knees, and other exercises as a part of the ceremonial drill.

In the video, the newlyweds receive a grand welcome with an arch of sabers crossed right in front of them. The groom’s colleague lifted the crossed pathway after completing all the tasks assigned to him. The first few seconds see Neil performing high knees to take a step forwards. Post which the lieutenant is asked to finish 10 reps of knuckle pushups, followed by 10 advance level pumping push-ups. Though the groom makes an annoyed face after listening to the tasks, he successfully finishes them one after another to clear the pathway.

Loud cheering for the couple from the attendees can be heard in the background. This is followed by a round of applause for the groom. “That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely!" Goenka wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video has won multiple hearts on social media. A user called it, “Marvellous simply marvellous system. Proving mettle before persons who matters."

Another wrote, “God bless the newlywed couple."

One more joined, “Thank God he completed all the assigned tasks successfully."

Meanwhile, a user added, “God Bless the newlywed couple with long happy life to serve nation honestly. My prayers."

The clip has staked up over 70 thousand views along with various other reactions on the micro-blogging site. The clip is reportedly an old one which garnered attention after Goenka reshared it on Twitter.

