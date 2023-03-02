Home » BUZZ » Indian Oil Company Fuels Love With Matchmaking Initiative, Gets a Couple Married

Indian Oil Company Fuels Love With Matchmaking Initiative, Gets a Couple Married

Indian Oil Company gets a couple married through their matchmaking initiative.

March 02, 2023

Indian Oil Company Fuels Love With Matchmaking Initiative, Gets a Couple Married.
Indian Oil Company Fuels Love With Matchmaking Initiative, Gets a Couple Married. (Image: Twitter/@ChairmanIOCL)

Most organisations do not allow a couple to work together and if they do there is alot of protocol that needs to be followed. However, the case with Indian Oil is completely opposite. IOC launched an in-house matchmaking platform in January. The aim is to encourage employees to find their partners within the organisation. The initiative became a success after employees Seema Yadav and Tarun Bansal found a life partner in each other. Chairman of the company, SM Vaidya, took to Twitter and shared an image of the couple.

“I was absolutely thrilled to witness the joyous union of Tarun and Seema, the first #IndianOil couple to find love through our very own ‘IOCians2gether’ platform that aims to create work & life partnerships within IndianOil! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness!" read the congratulatory message along with the image.

As per officials, the employees have been a part of the company for over five years and both of them work in the Research and Development department. The couple got married a month after the company launched its initiative.

After the viral Twitter post, many people took to the platform and poured congratulatory messages for them, wishing a lifetime of happiness.

This comes after Netflix featured the very famous Indian Matchmaking series. After the release, Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia has become a global name. Earlier, the matchmaker shared her love story. She got engaged to her husband Anup Taparia in December of ’82. While her then-fiancé was in his final year of graduation, Sima used to reside in Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi, with her family. Like most of the usually arranged marriages, their matchmaking was made possible through a familial acquaintance. However, they met just once before saying yes to each other for a forever bond.

