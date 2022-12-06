Indian-origin Boy Becomes Youngest Singaporean to Complete Everest Base Camp Trek

Indian-origin six-year-old boy, Om Madan Garg, has become the youngest Singaporean to complete the Everest Base Camp trek. The Singapore Book of Records has lauded and recognized the grit and spirit of the little boy. During the journey, Om was accompanied by his father Mayur Garg, 38, and mom Gayatri Mahendram, 39. The 10-day-long adventurous ride of the family kick-started on September 28. The family who took the aid of a guide and two porters documented their journey on the family’s YouTube travel Chanel, The Brave Tourist, in a seven-part series.

The 6-year-old seemingly trekked for a whopping 65 kilometres to the South base camp in Nepal, which is said to be at a height of 5,364 meters. “I want to see the whole world," said the little boy as he moved forward on the rugged paths toward the base camp in Nepal, as per The Daily Star. Om Madan Garg is a Kindergarten 2 student. This once-in-a-lifetime expedition took him past multiple remote villages, monasteries, Nepalese temples, and the scenic landscape of the Himalayan mountains.

While the completion of this expedition is a flamboyant addition to the boy’s life, he has not been a stranger to backpacking trips in Vietnam. Om began his trekking trip ever since he was just two-and-a-half months old. He has already visited multiple countries including Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. It was father Mayur, an avid mountain climber and a senior business analyst by profession, who decided to prepare his family for the expedition. Back in November 2021, he made a trip to the base camp of Everest and thought it would be a great experience to experience the scenic view with his family.

Ever since the inception of the idea, the family began watching trekking videos on YouTube that have already completed the journey. Not only did they consume enough information, but also they made it a point to give their health the utmost priority. They engaged in activities to prepare themselves physically for the trip six months before their trip. These excursions took the family to places like Fort Canning, which the little boy called ‘hard.’ “Fort Canning was hard because we had to go up and down the stairs 30 times. But because it was hard when we were training, when we went to Everest Base Camp, it was easy," he added.

Seemingly, the family laid down a 13-day trek plan that would allow them to cover a distance of 5km every day on the dangerous trail. However, the bad weather condition held them back for two days and the family had to make up for the lost time by covering more distance every day. Notably, on the first day, the family hiked for 12 km in order o reach the village of Benkar. In the middle of the journey, the 6-year-old also felt a bit sick, but all is well that ends well. After completing the expedition the family went to Kathmandu by helicopter. The entire adventure cost them $10,000 (approximately Rs. 81,000).

