Indian-origin Cop Claims She Didn't Know Her Husband Was Drug Lord Despite Living Lavish Life

An Indian-origin cop was served the harshest truth about her marriage and her decision to trust her husband recently. Former model and Metropolitan Police Officer, Rasvinder Agalliu, was sacked from the London metropolitan police after her husband’s drug links came to light. Rasvinder has claimed that she had no knowledge about his dealings. While the duo led a lavish lifestyle, Rasvinder has said that she thought her husband, Julian Agalliu, was making his money by working as a chef for professional footballers, the Evening Standard reported.

The property on which the couple lived, cost them £5 thousand (about ₹5 Lakh) a month. They also owned a £70 thousand (about ₹71 Lakh) Audi car, designer clothes, and homes in the upmarket Hadley Wood enclave of Barnet, north London.

In a notice posted by the metropolitan police United Kingdom, they mentioned the details of the misconduct hearing of “PC Rasvinder Agalliu". The allegations were that her conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, duties and responsibilities, and orders and instructions.

It further added that during the search of her current house that occurred on June 25, class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, a large quantity of cash, and a Metropolitan Police radio were seized. From her former residence, body armour belonging to the cop, a set of handcuffs, a set of plain epaulettes, a set of case papers and interview discs relating to the investigation of an offence by her which was concluded in December 2019, and a large number of cannabis plants under cultivation were also seized.

According to the Evening Standard, the mother-of-three was sacked after her hearing but did not face any criminal charges. Meanwhile, her husband Julian conducted his business by packaging drugs with the luxury Hublot brand via EncroChat communication system. He was convicted at Woolwich crown court last week.

