Indian-Origin Doctor Saves Man Who Collapsed After Two Cardiac Arrests on London-Bengaluru Flight

A doctor was able to save the life of a passenger from Birmingham who nearly died twice during a ten-hour flight journey. As per the details shared on the official website of the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), the doctor was identified to be Vishwaraj Vemala, a consultant hepatologist at their NHS Foundation Trust. Reportedly, the doctor was flying from the UK to India along with his mother to visit their hometown in Bengaluru. Everything was normal until a cabin crew began calling for a doctor.

Vemala, who volunteered to help, found a person going into cardiac arrest. The passenger reported to be 43-year-old had no previous medical history. He collapsed on the plane’s aisle and when the doctor examined him, he reportedly had no pulse and wasn’t breathing at the time. It took him an hour to resuscitate him, during which Vemala asked the staff if there was any medical kit onboard. In the accounts of events shared by the doctor, he was utterly surprised to see that the kit included resuscitative medication that enabled life support.

But the problem arose when he couldn’t keep track of the patients’ vitals due to less equipment. That’s when the entire flight also volunteered to help by lending the doctor a heart-rate monitor, blood pressure machine, glucose metre and pulse oximeter. These accumulated devices help him to keep an eye on the patients vital signs. But the challenges seemed to be never-ending when the patient suffered another cardiac arrest and this time it took the doctor longer to resuscitate him.

“In total, he was without a good pulse or decent blood pressure for nearly two hours of the flight, alongside the cabin crew, we were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total," informed the doctor while adding that it was an emotionally scary experience for everyone. Upon looking at the patient’s condition, the doctor asked the pilot to grant permission for an emergency landing. Initially, they planned to land at the nearest airfield in Pakistan but their requests were denied. Finally, the emergency landing was arranged at the Mumbai Aiport, where an emergency crew was ready to take over the patient.

While sharing his experience the doctor said, “As a consultant hepatologist I look after extremely unwell patients and patients who have had liver transplants, but I don’t think I have ever treated a cardiac arrest during my job." He never thought his medical training might help someone 40,000 feet in the air. When the emergency team took the patient into their care, he reportedly moved to tears to thank the doctor. Meanwhile, the incident also became something the doctor will never forget for the rest of his life.

