Indian Stand-up Comedian's Piece on 'Racket And Cock' Goes Viral, Divides Internet

A female comic’s video which is going viral has divided internet. While some think it is funny, others are finding it ‘vulgar and disgusting.’ In the video, she can be heard talking about badminton and how she played with ‘cocks’. “When I was younger, I wanted to play tennis. Alright, but my parents were like, nahi, Badminton. So I played badminton. Because that was the only time I could publicly play with a cock. And then after banging the cock for a good 2 hours, I could change it for a brand new cock," the woman says in the video.

“Just because she is uttering all this bull$hit in English.. people are ok with it instead of feeling disgusting," read the caption. The video has been uploaded by Twitter user Aditi. Have a look:

While many think that the comic is being creative, others think that it is vulgar. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered 204K views. “I dare comics to use “Hinglish" or regional language summarizing exactly what she is saying. People think they inherit social agreements with language. Not quite," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “But why the hell you share it ! It’s there on everyone TL who follows you. Just asking like do you get paid for it . It’s disgusting but more is sharing it to make more viral."

“I think it’s ok. It’s a paid show, people who have paid for this probably like such humor and that explains the delirious laughter from audience. It’s our responsibility to not share and propagate it further, if we don’t like such humor. This way, they remain irrelevant," mentioned another person.

What do you think?

