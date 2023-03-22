Startups and CEOs glorifying the hustle culture has led to many toxic working standards that romanticise employees not prioritising their physical or mental health. It has given rise to the LinkedIn brand of overdone “motivational" posts that get dragged every other day on Twitter. Now, an Indian startup is drawing flak for “flexing" an employee who apparently hadn’t slept well in 30 days.

The oral care brand wrote in an Instagram post, “Meet Sonu: Our Account Manager at Partner Warehouse. He has hardly slept in the last 30 days. He looks after the entire order packing and dispatching." It was complete with a hashtag that said “unsaid heroes". The tweet was posted on March 19.

The brand also recently appeared on Shark Tank India and secured an investment. Twitter did not take kindly to the “flex". “For the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex," one Twitter user wrote.

This “flex" has certainly backfired for the startup.

