For a while now, we’ve been discussing the enduring bond between Desis and their knack for finding creative solutions, or ‘Jugaad’, which keeps their cultural identity alive. It’s a part of our daily lives, and when shared online, it resonates with people like nothing else. Recently, a Desi woman’s ingenuity came to light when her husband was searching for a motorised projector screen, and she suggested using a bedsheet instead. The photo of their makeshift projector screen went viral on social media, receiving widespread praise.

A Twitter user named Ranjit recently shared a story about how his wife’s Jugaad saved him thousands of rupees. He had been discussing the idea of getting a motorised projector screen that would cost around Rs. 20-25K for their room. However, his wife had a better solution in mind. She took a white bedsheet, attached it to their cupboard using four clips, and voila - they had a makeshift projector screen.

Advertisement

Indian users were delighted to see the woman’s resourcefulness, and many praised Indian homemakers for their ability to come up with economical solutions to everyday problems. One user wrote, “Home made Jugaad rocks over other stuff!" while another commented, “That’s why everyone praises Indian homemaker females because they can do anything in a very economical way."

Advertisement

Some users even provided tips for improving the experience, suggesting ironing the sheet and straightening it out to avoid wrinkles on the top. “You can either use elders dhoti or lungi that will work too just make sure it’s properly ironed and then play movies on it… on top of it you can place a local LED Strip at borders making it edge led panel," recommended the other.

Advertisement

“This looks pretty nice. She saved you 20k. Now buy her gifts worth of 20k," quipped another user.

Earlier, a video that went viral on social media showcased the unique approach to ‘Jugaad’ and problem-solving when a group of men shot a scene of a man walking, using low-budget equipment and creative tactics.

In the video, the camera operator was slowly dragged by another man to capture the perfect shot, while a third person directed the scene using slippers instead of a film clap. The use of ordinary objects to achieve a cinematic effect is a classic example of the Indian Jugaad, which involves finding innovative and cost-effective solutions to everyday problems.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here