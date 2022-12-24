Indians Ordered 137 Chicken Biryanis Per Minute on Swiggy in 2022

Online food delivery has become an integral part of the food experience in India. After a long working day, many Indians prefer ordering their favourite delicacies from food delivery apps. Although there are many popular dishes on apps like Swiggy, none can match the craze for biryani. Online food delivery platform Swiggy released the 7th edition of its annual trends report and chicken biryani has once again emerged as the most ordered dish on the platform. According to the report, chicken biryani has topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on the app for the seventh year in a row. Chicken biryani’s chart-topping success isn’t really surprising.

After all, most of us love a plate of long-grained, aromatic rice, and perfectly cooked chunks of chicken.

“The dish showed its ‘Asli dum’ with a mind-boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute; that’s 2.28 Biryanis per second," read Swiggy’s annual trends report.

Chicken biryani was followed by masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, and butter naan as the most-ordered items on Swiggy.

Interestingly, Swiggy’s report also revealed that Indians were in the mood to gorge on international dishes like — Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen, and Sushi — besides authentic Indian food. Foreign flavours like Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) emerged as popular choices in 2022.

Swiggy further revealed that it had expanded its operation to cover the vast landscape of India. Its report added, “Swiggy Food marketplace served customers through the length and breadth of India. Customers placed their first orders in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara, and more. For the first time, new cities experienced the joy of getting their groceries delivered to them in minutes on Swiggy Instamart."

When it comes to late-night cravings, popcorn ruled the list with over 22 lakh orders placed post-10 pm. The eternal gulab jamun emerged as the favourite dessert which was ordered 27 lakh times in 2022. India’s love affair with samosas is well known and it was evident in Swiggy’s report. The food delivery app got over 40 lakh orders for the crispy hot samosa and the deep-fried item was the top-ordered snack on the platform.

