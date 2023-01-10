India’s Tallest Elephant Is Worshipped In Kerala And Has Killed 15 People; Know More

Elephants are worshipped in many parts of India. In the Hindu faith, elephants symbolise the deity, Lord Ganesha. The practice of worshipping elephants as a form of God is prevalent in numerous South Indian regions too. On festivals and celebrations, these huge tuskers are decorated with jewellery and vibrant clothes, as they take part in various proceedings, trudging their way on the streets.

One such elephant that is worshipped in Kerala’s Thrissur city is revered and feared at the same time. Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is India’s tallest elephant and holds the spine-chilling record of killing about 15 humans.

Recently, a video of the dangerous elephant was shared by business author Tansu Yegen on Twitter. Speaking about the tusker, the author tweeted, “Still living at age 58, India’s tallest elephant, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, has killed a record 15 people and 3 elephants in his lifetime and is considered the most dangerous captive elephant in the country."

Advertisement

The 23-second video shows a gigantic elephant, emerging from the doorways of a temple as throngs of people holler and cheer, beating drums on its arrival. The frenzied crowd appears to be super-excited upon the elephant’s presence, as they raise their hands and wave at the animal. The enormous tusker is seen raising its trunk, decorated with unique pieces of jewellery, swinging its huge ears.

According to a report published in India Times, the worshipped elephant has become a major attraction in Kerala. People travel miles just to catch a glimpse of the animal. The tusker makes special appearances in several parades and temple festivals as well. Thechikottukavu Ramachandran partakes in Kerala’s Thrissur Pooram festival and is owned by the Vadakkunnathan temple.

Standing at a height of around 320 cm (10 ft), the animal is the tallest captive elephant in India. The mammal comes with a huge warning sign. It is reported to kill about 15 people in his 58-year-long life. Out of them, 6 were the elephant’s former mahouts and even three of its breed. The tusker is blind in one eye and is slowly losing vision in its other eye too.

Advertisement

Earlier in 2019, the Kerala government banned Thechikottukavu Ramachandran from participating in parades after it went amok upon hearing the sound of trumpets and firecrackers, trampling two people. This year, the government has lifted the ban and allowed it to be brought forth before the enthusiastic crowd twice every week during the Palakkad and Thrissur festivals, under proper guidelines.

The captive elephant has grabbed the attention of animal rights activists. They have claimed that the mammal is forced to stand under the sun for long hours. Some have even alleged that the worshipped tusker is not even given adequate food and water. Devotees have defended that Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is an important part of Kerala’s religious festivals.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here