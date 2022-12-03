IndiGo Luggage Handlers Carelessly Toss Bags Into Trailer, Airline Replies to Viral Video

Passengers often complain about their luggage being mishandled or broken by the airlines that require them to submit the bags. This is what occurred to people when a video of IndiGo officials carelessly throwing bags in a trailer went viral on social media. This sparked a conversation among online users who started questioning the airline about its ‘fragile handling’ of bags, as highlighted by a Twitterati.

In the video posted by a Twitter user named ‘triptoes’, two baggage handlers could be seen offloading brown carton boxes from an airplane and tossing them carelessly into a parked trailer. Moments later, they could be seen doing the same with larger white cartons that were being thrown in the cart as if they were empty. “Hi IndiGo, is this how you handle all flight luggage every day or today was special?" asked the user who shared the video on the internet.

Meanwhile, the airline responded, “Ms Goel, thank you for your feedback. The boxes in the video shared are not customers’ luggage but instead, these are fast-moving, light weight containers carrying non-fragile cargo and packed by the shippers for us to endure fast maneuvers."

But it seemed like users didn’t completely agree with IndiGo’s statement as one of them commented how customer luggage isn’t treated well, either. Sharing another video that was captured by a passenger showed how trolley bags were being thrown into a trailer that had IndiGo’s logo printed on it. “In that case, IndiGo, do these look like fast-moving, light weight containers carrying non-fragile cargo? They were throwing our luggage like they were rocks!" wrote the user alongside the clip.

Another user commented “They’ve also gotten rid of the fragile tags because ‘we treat all bags like they’re fragile’. Sure looks like it.’"

Some of them even shared images of their bags being broken after having received them from the airline. Others reported how many flights handle luggage in the same manner to cut time.

