IndiGo Passenger Asks Air Hostess to Open Flight Window to Spit Gutka, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Did you read about the recent case of passengers misbehaving mid-air? There is not one such case but many. Several instances of flyers causing trouble mid-air for their co-passengers and the airline crew have recently come to light. Recently, a video that is going viral shows a man asking an air hostess to open the flight window mid way so that he can spit his gutka. Uploaded on Instagram by user Govind Sharma, the video has now gone viral. The uploader, in the caption, asked people to “tag their gutka lover friend."

The incident took place in a IndiGo flight. The video shows a man sitting on an aisle seat. Further into the video, he suddenly calls the air hostess and says, “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge please, gutka thukna hai." The air hostess bursts into laughter after hearing the passenger. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, a female passenger alleged that a business-class flyer urinated on her on the Air India flight on November 26. Reportedly, the man was drunk and kept exposing his private parts until the passengers asked him to move away. The airline crew helped her with a new set of clothes and disposable slippers and she was made to sit on the man’s seat after her seat got soaked in urine.

However, the man left without facing any action from the airline which made the victim, a senior citizen, write a letter to the Air India group chairman N Chandrasekaran. An internal committee was formed to look into the matter and they banned the accused from travelling for 30 days. The case was then sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further action.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here