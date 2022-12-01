Indore Doctor Files Police Complaint Against Neighbour Over Rooster's Daily Wakeup Call

It is common for neighbours to lodge police complaints after being irked by other residents’ loud music or house parties. But have you ever heard someone taking the help of cops to get rid of a neighbour’s rooster crowing sound? Early in the morning, the sound of a rooster serves as an alarm clock but a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was so frustrated by the natural alarm that he was forced to file an official police complaint against his neighbour. According to a report by NDTV, the complainant was identified to be Alok Modi, who is a doctor by profession.

The doctor resides near the Greater Kailash Hospital in the Palasia area of Madhya Pradesh. Sanjay Singh Bains, the in charge of the Palasia police station, confirmed to the portal that a written complaint has been registered by the doctor. The authorities will take a peaceful route to dissolve the situation first by talking to the parties involved. However, if the situation doesn’t resolve, they will follow the criminal procedure to dismiss the issue.

Bains stated, “We will first try to resolve it by talking to both the parties involved. If the problem persists, action will be taken under section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)." According to the section, the police will then consider the situation as ‘unlawful obstruction or nuisance’ in the public place. In the written complaint, the doctor reportedly said that a woman in his neighbourhood is bringing up dogs and chickens. He feels troubled only because her rooster crows at 5 am in the morning every day. The doctor claims that he arrives home late at night from work and the rooster’s crowing early in the morning makes him feel utterly annoyed.

According to the website, Know Your Chicken, a rooster crows about 13-15 times a day for various reasons including, morning call, announcing territory, mating, announcing danger, and even asserting dominance.

