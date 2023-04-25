Inflatable Dinosaurs To Lifeguards: London Marathon Breaks 44 World Records

The streets of London were once again transformed into a spectacle of colourful costumes, as record-breaking runners, their families, and curious onlookers swarmed the area for the TCS London Marathon. On April 23, the London Marathon partnered with Guinness World Records to celebrate all the incredible feats accomplished by runners. After last year’s event was held in October, the 43rd edition of the marathon returned to its traditional spring date. This year’s marathon was a sight to behold, as runners attempted to break records in unique ways, reported Guinness World Records. Some took on outstanding challenges, while others donned heavy costumes to showcase their “stories, ambitions, and dreams."

The day saw a host of inspiring record-breakers. Alex Grady was the very first runner in a costume to break a record, crossing the finish line with the world record for the fastest marathon dressed as a boxer with an incredible time of 02:38:52. Despite his exhaustion, Alex was delighted with the result and excited to be handed the official Guinness World Records certificate.

Thomas David Hall was the second person to finish the race, achieving an incredible time of 2:42:22, and breaking the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a lifeguard (male). The early afternoon saw more record-breaking runners cross the finish line, from Adele Roberts, who broke the record for the fastest marathon with an ileostomy (female), to the eye-catching star costume worn by Peter Banks, who broke the record for fastest marathon dressed as a star (male).

Chris “Rhino Boy" Green, a pluri-record holder, and pro athlete, who currently holds the records for the fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (male), once again donned his now-famous rhino costume to raise awareness for his favourite charity. Although Chris didn’t break a new record, his presence and contribution to the cause were still highly appreciated.

The event saw an array of remarkable and unconventional costumes, from airplanes to knights, from VW camper vans to scientists. All the runners who broke the record on the day received an official Guinness World Records certificate.

The TCS London Marathon 2023 was a celebration of human determination, resilience, and creativity. The partnership with Guinness World Records added an extra layer of excitement to an already fantastic day, showcasing the remarkable feats accomplished by runners who dared to push their limits and set their sights high. The TCS London Marathon 2023 was an event to remember, and one can’t wait to see what the next year’s edition has in store.

