Fashion has evolved to break traditional boundaries, encouraging individuals to express their creativity in unique ways. A recent example of this is a model who chose to tear her Prada outfit to achieve a more stylish look for Milan Fashion Week. Madeleine White, an influencer, captured the moment on video and shared it with her followers. The viral footage has sparked much discussion on the internet, with some praising the model’s bold move, while others debate the merits of destroying a brand-new outfit.

In the video, White introduces her new grey jumpsuit from Prada, praising its chic and utilitarian design. However, she decides to put her own spin on the outfit, exclaiming that “playing it safe wasn’t on the cards today." With a pair of scissors in hand, White begins to cut the jumpsuit, creating a long-sleeve crop top and a mini-skirt. She then proceeds to use the leftover fabric to make leg warmers, explaining, “We don’t waste in this house."

White finishes off the look with a Prada belt and bra, completing her unique and personalised ensemble. Her GRWM video has now gone viral and divided the internet. While some praised her creativity and willingness to take risks, others criticized her for shredding a high-end garment and wasting money.

“Kinda think she ate …Love the playfulness + the risk!" commented a user while another one said, “Actually I really like it not gonna lie. Better her than me, I could never pull off something like that ever."

Meanwhile, users who trolled her bizarre fashion idea wrote, “I’m mad cause she didn’t need to cut it up to make it more chic and wearable". “I don’t mind the adjustments let’s call it but, why manipulate the jumpsuit into something that already exists? Id be down with the cropped shirt moment but she should’ve kept the pant situation and make them low rise imo so that it wouldn’t mimic the miu miu trend to such extent," mentioned another aggrieved user.

