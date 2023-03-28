In recent times, content creators and influencers have been producing material on topics that are often sensitive and require thoughtful consideration. However, this has sometimes led to criticism, with some accusing them of causing offense in the name of content. A recent incident involved an Instagram influencer who created a skit that mocked vegetarian men and expressed her aversion to dating such men, particularly those of the Jain community. This led to widespread condemnation on social media, with many people accusing her of bullying a particular group of men.

A December reel posted by Instagram user Prapti Elizabeth has recently garnered attention online. In the video, she adopts a comedic tone, beginning with the statement “Just when you thought men couldn’t disappoint you any further, Boom! Vegetarian men!" She then gives a fake laugh and recounts an incident in which a “really cute, 6 feet tall guy" asked her out, but after he revealed he was Jain and a vegetarian, she couldn’t ‘feel’ for him anymore as he “didn’t return the favours" she wanted. Continuing on, she sarcastically comments that she hopes all “veggie men" find their own kind, but she won’t be a part of it, and concludes with her fake loud laughter and the phrase “Sorry for the loss".

Initially, she faced criticism on Instagram, with one user calling out her lack of self-control, sensitivity, and morality. Another user sarcastically remarked, “Imagine being so insecure to be triggered by a plant."

However, the video soon spread to Twitter, where it received even more backlash. One user posted the clip with a caption that said, “All vegetarian men especially Jains should thank their Gods that this two bit ricebag has rejected them".

This led to a surge in anger towards the influencer on the platform, with one person commenting, “I have strong doubts that such a woman would ever be asked out by any man - vegetarian or otherwise. She is just letting out her frustration in the guise of criticizing". “The pain behind that fake laughter, looks like rejected by a Jain millionaire….May god give her strength," mentioned another.

The post has since gone viral, amassing over 123K views and a barrage of comments.

