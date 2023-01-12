'Inhumane': Video of US Man Spraying Water on Homeless Woman Leaves Twitter Fuming

A video of a man spraying water on a homeless woman, asking her to move aside, is going viral. The man, identified as Collier Gwin by ABC7, sprayed water to force the woman, sitting in front of his art gallery in San Francisco, to move away. Social media users denounced his behaviour and urged authorities to act against him. The clip, shared on Twitter, shows how the man spraying water on the woman, who is pleading to stop. She is also heard saying, ‘ok I’ll move I’ll move!’ Towards the end. The man is seen pointing to a direction as asked her to ‘move’,

The video has amassed over 18 million views along with hundreds of reactions from social media users condemning the man’s action. Social media users were left fuming thinking about the plight of the woman who had to undergo the violent behaviour of the man. “I get it, but that’s a terrible way to treat a homeless person. It’s a human being… there are other ways to get people off your property," a user wrote.

Another, “The cruelty and indifference that man is showing is beyond heartbreaking… One day he will feel the same way he is making her feel and he will be reminded when he could have chosen to be kind and helpful… heartbreaking".

A Twitter user called the act ‘inhumane’.

According to ABC7, the video was recorded by Edson Garcia, co-owner of a cafe nearby. Speaking to the media outlet, he said, “I turned to the side and saw the guy pouring water on the lady."

Mr Garcia added, “It was cold and raining and she was screaming saying that she’ll move. It’s not fair to see people doing stuff like that".

The café-owner stated that he has occasionally told the homeless woman not to block the entrance to his opening, but has never seen her be aggressive.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), officers reacted to the woman being hosed as if it were an assault. However, the woman and the man seen in the video both reportedly declined additional police assistance.

