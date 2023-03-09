On Wednesday morning, Instagram suffered a global outage leaving thousands of users unable to access the photo-sharing app. Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages, reported that over 27,000 users had encountered issues with Instagram. As users struggled to access the app, many took to Twitter to confirm whether the issue was widespread, resulting in a barrage of memes using the hashtag #Instagramdown.

Thus, the global Instagram outage resulted in a flood of memes on Twitter, with users taking advantage of the opportunity to make fun of the photo-sharing platform’s inability to function properly. While there was no official statement from Instagram about the outage, users on Twitter were quick to confirm and comment on the issue and kept the memefest going. Amidst the glitches on IG, see how Twitter remained lively with humourous posts and memes, creating a light-hearted atmosphere around the situation.

The Meta platform experienced a surge in outage reports, as shown on the Downdetector graph at 7 am, with server connection issues accounting for almost 50 percent of the reports, while login problems only made up 20 percent. According to Downdetector, over 2,000 UK users were affected, with more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

Similarly, Twitter suffered an outage a week ago, with users encountering difficulty loading their feeds and accessing posts on their timelines. This led to a message appearing on users’ screens that read, “Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now". As usual, the outage generated a wave of humourous memes, as users sought to ease their frustration with playful content, demonstrating how social media can provide a source of relief during times of disruption.

