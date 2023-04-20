Instagram Influencer Gets Part Of Her Tongue Removed To ‘Kiss Better’

Social media makes people do the weirdest things imaginable to impress the world. An influencer, who boasts more than half a million followers on Instagram, recently revealed how she cut off a part of her tongue to become a “better kisser". The woman named Rochelle Garett goes by the name of Xehli G on social media platforms. She recently opened up to Jam Press about how her tongue has affected her life. The 22-year-old has had her lingual frenulum, the tissue that connects the tongue to the bottom of the mouth, cut off as it was too short. A short lingual frenulum can cause issues with eating and chewing. What affected her the most was the fact that she couldn’t kiss properly.

The influencer said that her confidence was impacted due to the lack of joy she received from kissing; so she decided to have her lingual frenulum removed. Rochelle says she has “never felt better" and can finally enjoy kissing others, ever since the surgery.

Rochelle informed Jam press, “[Until I had the surgery] I felt like I had never kissed anyone for real. It’s a unique feeling. [Kissing] has been much better than any other kiss I’ve ever given in my life. Now it seems that my tongue is loose when kissing – before it was blocked." She further added that she thinks people whom she kissed before must have judged her.

The content creator revealed she was bullied and received hateful comments from trolls online for the way she talked. This was another factor she considered surgery. She said, “I was bullied when I was younger because my speech was very compromised, and when I started making videos for the Internet, all the comments and teasing came back." She said that she should have had this surgery when she was little, as her pediatrician had recommended it too back then. Her mother felt sorry for her at the time because of the pain, which is why it couldn’t happen when she was young.

Even after growing up, Rochelle was scared of the pain and that is the reason it took her so long to get it done. The content creator posted a video of her journey of getting her lingual frenulum removed, which has gone viral.

