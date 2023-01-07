Instagram Influencer Gifts Her Dad a Car on His Birthday, Happy Moment Goes Viral

Just like parents, most of us have a bucket list of things we want to accomplish for them at least once in life. Some of us may want to take them on an overseas trip, while others would want to buy a home for them. A daughter was seen surprising her father with a brand-new car for his birthday in a recent viral video, and his reaction left the internet in awe.

Rida Tharana, a content producer, posted the heartfelt video on her Instagram handle. In the video, which begins with glimpses from her life back in Coorg, Karanataka, Rida reveals that her father has always longed for a car of his own and that the family now drives a red Tata Nano. Therefore, Rida chose to gift her father a car on January 4, which is also his birthday.

The text in the video states that she conducted research and viewed about a hundred YouTube videos about the car that she eventually bought for her father. While receiving the car’s key, the father and daughter are seen hugging. She also expressed her gratitude to her father for having faith in her.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm-uqPorCUq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The elaborate caption of the video read, “Happy birthday Abbu… I love you till the moon and back. I know it’s been a journey for us both to understand each other but you are the first man I fell in love with and it shall forever remain the same. Thank you for believing in your girls and breaking the social norms.. as they say: she’s a Sales Girl the girl did it. Ps : mom didn’t want to join us but sent grandpa.. she made amazing biryani to celebrate. Huda Thamanna couldn’t make it because she didn’t get her offs however she’s coming home tomorrow. I would like to thank all of you.. this wouldn’t have been possible without you guys. I love y’all so much."

The video has garnered over 5 lakh 36 thousand views and 83,000 likes since it was shared. One user commented, “I am crying. this is so so beautiful." Another user wrote, “Proud proud proudddd of you."

Previously, in December 2022, a video of a son presenting his father with his dream bike was extensively shared on Instagram. The unexpected birthday gift left him in tears.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClrNLc3PxzE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video shared on December 2 amassed over 2 million views.

