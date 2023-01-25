Instagram Influencer Made 'Strawberry Pasta' and Foodies Just Want it to Stop

From Dosa Ice cream to Maggi pani puri, the internet has brought forth innumerable food combinations. While some experiments like buttery and a spicy omelette made us drool, some bizarre food combinations such as Fanta Maggi made our heads spin and left netizens feeling cringed. This time we bring to you the most bizarre combination of all time - Strawberry Pasta. Food blogger Pavitra Kaur took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of the same, making netizens a little too uncomfortable.

“Something beyond your imagination," she wrote in the caption. She further mentioned that this combination might sound weird but people need to believe her that it does not taste weird at all. “I just replaced tomatoes 🍅 with strawberries 🍓 and it is totally fine to do that given both are quite similar fruits in terms of texture & taste," she wrote.

In the video, she can be seen making a sauce of strawberries and then adding boiled pasta to it. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, a vendor experimented with the traditional ingredients of a pakoda by adding chocolate as a filling. A bizarre video of the vendor’s pakoda-making process went leaving all pakoda lovers uncomfortable. In the video that’s doing the round on social media, the Indian vendor grabs a dairy milk chocolate to proceed with the experimental speciality. Pakodas are made by dipping filling made with spices into gramflour batter. Replacing the core ingredients, the vendor dips a bar of entire chocolate into the liquid batter.

In the next second, the batter is then deep fried in heated oil. Once the pakodas are fried, they are taken out and served to the customers. In the end, a man opens up the Dairy Milk pakoda to flaunt the melted chocolate by breaking it into two. He then eats the dish and appears to be enjoying the experimented dish.

