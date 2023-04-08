Instagram Model Tries To Flirt Her Way Out Of Drunk Driving Arrest, Fails Big Time

This Instagram model tried to flirt her way out of a DUI (Driving under the influence) arrest but failed. Identified to be Melissa Seals, she was detained by officers in Tampa, Florida back in the month of February, as per Daily Star UK. According to the report, she was stopped after allegedly driving through a red light early morning. The cops at the scene suspected she could be intoxicated after spotting pieces of cannabis all over her. A bodycam footage of the incident shows Seals attempting to flirt with the officers.

She initially giggles but eventually resorts to threatening the cops when her antics failed to work. The Instagram model allegedly failed the sobriety tests and was then placed in handcuffs before the officials did a security sweep of her vehicle. She was detained in the back seat of the cop car during the investigation before she was brought to the police station. She reportedly made threatening statements about suing the offices multiple times claiming they’ve ‘violated’ her right. The model was released on a cash bond and supposedly awaits trial for her misdemeanor.

Advertisement

After the bodycam footage of the 21-year-old made its way online on YouTube, it left users fuming with anger. While some condemned her antics, a few also called her behaviour ‘disrespectful’ toward the cops. A user claimed, “I’m willing to bet that she’s the type of person who will not learn from this." Another wrote, “Beauty fades, stupidity lasts." A frustrated user explained, “I am so sick of seeing these disrespectful and entitled children, and they are children! Adults don’t act like this." Meanwhile, one more asked, “My goodness, how does the cop not burst out laughing when she says “I know my rights" when she clearly doesn’t?"

Advertisement

Now, months after the incident the model has once again hit the headlines for making a cryptic comment on social media. In a post that was shared on Friday, Melissa Seals shared multiple snaps of herself seated inside her car making cheeky poses. But what stole the limelight was the caption segment of the update. Seals self-proclaimed herself to be a ‘law-abiding citizen’ and subsequently also made changes in her Instagram bio with the same title.

Advertisement

Her motive behind sharing the post remains unclear.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here