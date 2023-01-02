Instagram User Spots Kapil Sharma Using Teleprompter to Host His Show, Fans Back Comedian

Kapil Sharma is known for his forthright and instant jokes that keep the audience entertained and amused. Be it an actor or a common viewer, the 41-year-old comedian never fails to poke fun at people in a not-so-serious way. His relatable puns and rib-tickling jokes attract people who look forward to listening to something light and funny. While many assumed that Kapil doesn’t use any script for hosting his famous show, an Instagram user spotted him using a teleprompter during one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma Show.

In a video posted on the photo-sharing platform, Kapil was hosting during the opening of his show’s episode when a person behind the camera zoomed in at his background mirror. It reflected the lines scrolling on the monitor that guided the Indian comedian on the Kapil Sharma Show. The clip was being captured on television when the user (who shared it) exclaimed, “I thought Kapil’s jokes are an improv but one can find a teleprompter running on the mirror behind."

Since being shared, the Instagram reel garnered over 100K likes and several comments. Fans came in support of Kapil Sharma and remarked that this was quite obvious. “So what happened brother, news anchors also do the same, and we enjoy listening, people laugh, what else do you want," said a user while another one explained, “It’s a part of a mandatory process, bro if you are doing a live performance then you have to make sure you don’t forget anything, coz it will affect the director and be a Huge waste of time. So it’s too common in reality shows shooting."

Some even commented that the most important thing is that he makes people laugh. “However he made us laugh and make our life more entertaining," quipped an online user while another one stated, “But it’s a game of timing… Brother"

The Kapil Sharma Show is very popular among Indians who enjoy watching it every weekend. Several movie stars feature on Kapil’s show to promote their films and become a part of the comedy show that is adored by fans worldwide.

