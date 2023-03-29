There’s a reason why you are always advised to not take your head or hands out of a moving vehicle. While the prospect may appear to be exciting and fun to many, it can cause accidents and a person can also end up being badly injured. This viral Twitter video of instant “karma" is a testimony to it. In the clip, a young man is seen leaning outside a bus door, with his face in the opposite direction of the vehicle’s motion. Initially, the person appears to be unfazed and relaxed on the bus. Since his face was in another direction, he was unable to see a road sign board placed ahead at the side. This results in the back of his getting banged with the signboard, instantly leaving him in agony. Just seconds after the collision, the bus driver halts the vehicle allowing the man to step out. Toward the end, he is seen holding his head tightly in pain.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over 1.5 lakh views on the micro-blogging site leaving many to call it instant karma. A user commented, “Well that’s not a good sign."

Another joked, “That pole said hello. Lol (laughing out loud)."

One user theorized, “When the universe sends you a sign."

One more agreed, “Karma is a b***h."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati used a funny wordplay to describe the incident, “It was a ‘No Standing’ sign."

“Hahahahah he’s just having fun there," read a comment.

Previously, another example of instant karma went viral on social media. It showed a chain snatcher getting caught and surrounded by multiple civilians just moments after he attempted the theft. Take a look at the clip here:

In the video, a cyclist snatches the chain of a woman standing on the sidewalk. A car driver coming from the opposite direction witnessed the incident, immediately dashed into the man’s cycle to prevent him from fleeing. The snatcher manages to escape the collision and run but is seen getting kicked and caught by another man towards the end.

