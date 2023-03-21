International Day of Forests 2023: People Take to Twitter to Raise Awareness About Forests

International Day of Forests is celebrated annually on March 21 to raise awareness about the importance of forests and their conservation. People take to social media to share their thoughts and ideas on this day. This year, the theme is ‘forests and health,’ emphasising the link between forests and human health. People are tweeting various messages to create awareness and showcase the beauty of forests.

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey tweeted a thought-provoking message, reminding people that forests are essential for our well-being. He stated that people hardly appreciate that forests are directly linked to our health and well-being and saving them is nothing but saving ourselves. He also shared a picture to showcase the beauty of forests.

Another Twitter user shared a video of a forest and highlighted the various ways forests contribute to our health. The user mentioned that forests purify water, clean the air, capture carbon to fight climate change, provide food and life-saving medicines, and improve our well-being. The Twitter user further emphasised that safeguarding our resources is essential.

Another Twitter user tweeted a video showing a group of deer in a forest and wished everyone a happy International Day of Forests while acknowledging that forests are an integral part of our lives and that we must do everything we can to save them.

Here are few reactions:

International Day of Forests is an essential day to remind people of the crucial role forests play in our lives. It is a day to appreciate and conserve these valuable resources. Taking to social media and sharing our thoughts is one way to showcase the beauty of forests and create awareness about their conservation.

