Fictional movies only make an attempt to depict real life but the truth is often far away from it. Cinematic stories tend to shorten huge stories within a limited time frame and sometimes for the outcome, makers have to inculcate several unexplained elements. At times, there are unrealistic roles which are not praised so much by the audience. Also, there have been instances when female actors are reduced to small roles that just revolve around male actors. Catering to the same, Twitter user Aavishkar asked people: “What’s the WORST role given to any female lead in Indian film, and you were shocked how could she accept that role?"

While many thought it was Alia Bhatt in RRR, there were also people who said it was definitely Salman Khan in the movie Jaaneman. Have a look at the responses:

Earlier, in a viral Twitter thread, users were seen candidly discussing these unrealistic elements in famous movies, from Pathaan to RRR and Fast And Furious. Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Pathaan wasn’t off the radar of Bollywood buffs. One of them highlighted, “John Abraham pulling the rope connecting two helicopters as easily as a kite string." A few raised finger at the entire climax scene of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. One of them wrote, “RRR full climax scene starting from jailbreak."

A user can’t seem to count the barrage of unrealistic scenes in the Fast and Furious franchise, with “car scene from Fast and Furious 9, Hobbs and Shaw Helicopter scene" to name a few on the list. “I don’t even remember at this point," the user concluded.

