Home » BUZZ » Internet Discusses 'Worst Roles' Given to Female Actors in Films Not Worth Accepting

Internet Discusses 'Worst Roles' Given to Female Actors in Films Not Worth Accepting

Twitter user Aavishkar asked people: "What’s the WORST role given to any female lead in Indian film, and you were shocked how could she accept that role?"

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 18:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Internet Discuss 'Worst Roles' Given to Female Actors in Films Not Worth Accepting. (Image: Twitter/@riderJohnyBaba)
Internet Discuss 'Worst Roles' Given to Female Actors in Films Not Worth Accepting. (Image: Twitter/@riderJohnyBaba)

Fictional movies only make an attempt to depict real life but the truth is often far away from it. Cinematic stories tend to shorten huge stories within a limited time frame and sometimes for the outcome, makers have to inculcate several unexplained elements. At times, there are unrealistic roles which are not praised so much by the audience. Also, there have been instances when female actors are reduced to small roles that just revolve around male actors. Catering to the same, Twitter user Aavishkar asked people: “What’s the WORST role given to any female lead in Indian film, and you were shocked how could she accept that role?"

While many thought it was Alia Bhatt in RRR, there were also people who said it was definitely Salman Khan in the movie Jaaneman. Have a look at the responses:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, in a viral Twitter thread, users were seen candidly discussing these unrealistic elements in famous movies, from Pathaan to RRR and Fast And Furious. Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Pathaan wasn’t off the radar of Bollywood buffs. One of them highlighted, “John Abraham pulling the rope connecting two helicopters as easily as a kite string." A few raised finger at the entire climax scene of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. One of them wrote, “RRR full climax scene starting from jailbreak."

A user can’t seem to count the barrage of unrealistic scenes in the Fast and Furious franchise, with “car scene from Fast and Furious 9, Hobbs and Shaw Helicopter scene" to name a few on the list. “I don’t even remember at this point," the user concluded.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 18:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits