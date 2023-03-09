Elephants are revered in many cultures for their intelligence and gentleness. Every now and then, a video of these playful creatures, with their adorable antics, pops up on the internet and amuses people. One such video recently shared on Twitter, has gone viral. Shared by Dr Ajayita, the clip shows a heartwarming display of intelligence and gentleness from a special tax-collecting elephant. Twitter users are gushing over the antics the creature has resorted to for getting a sweet treat. They can not stop talking about how cute this big-eared animal is.

The short clip begins with the majestic animal standing by a highway under a sign that reads, “Caution- Elephant crossing". What happens next is an amusing and endearing example of the unexpected behaviour of these intelligent creatures.

Advertisement

As the video unfolds, the gentle giant stops a truck carrying sugarcane on its journey, eliciting a curious response from the truck driver. Rather than attacking or causing any harm, the elephant gently takes a trunk full of sugarcane and begins munching on it peacefully. The video cuts and we see the elephant collecting the special sugarcane snack from another truck as well. It is interesting to note that the animal only collects small amounts from each vehicle, showing commendable self-restraint.

“The Toll Tax collector," reads the caption accompanying the video.

The post has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and has gone viral. Apart from tons of views and likes, there is a flurry of positive comments from viewers, who are delighted by the elephant’s playful antics.

Advertisement

“He is cute and divine…he deserves 100% toll tax," one user commented. Another praised the giant creature’s intelligence, saying, “And he’s clever too…just standing near the board of Elephant Crossing."

Advertisement

One person joked that the tax was providing a direct benefit to the end user, and that nobody could say no to such an excellent tax collector. “Such a nice collector. No one can say no to the tax. Direct benefit to end user," their tweet read.

Although the tusker’s location is unknown, the signboard in the background indicates that the incident occurred in Thailand.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here