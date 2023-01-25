Internet Mourns the Loss of Dolphin That Died Due to Plastic Waste

The preservation of the environment, nature, and the animals that share this planet with us has been the subject of discussions and campaigns. When cleanup initiatives occur and it reveals how much single-use plastic and rubbish are being disposed of unethically, marine conservation becomes a serious issue. Being in the water makes it even harder to remove single-use plastic from the environment, which is already a challenge. Unfortunately, it also suffocates marine animals.

Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat, highlighted the same issue in a post on his official Twitter account using a picture that has been extensively circulated over the years. The image depicted a dolphin that had starved to death after getting a water bottle’s ring hooked on its muzzle. This is sadly the finest illustration that one has in hand to educate people of the risks of improper disposal of waste and trash items such as single-use plastic water bottles especially in and around water bodies like beaches. Erik Solheim’s tweet advises people to only dispose of any rubbish products in the trash bins and not in the sand surrounding beaches.

Advertisement

The tweet shared by the diplomat reads, “This dolphin was found on the beach. He starved to death because of the ring from a water bottle that hung on his muzzle. When you go to the beach, throw your trash in the bins. And not in the sand!" The tweet has received several comments from users condemning the act of improper disposal of plastics and the lack of basic civic sense among humans.

Advertisement

One user wrote," So so sad to see this …when will we learn."

Another user commented, “All rubbish should be put in bins, not just at beach. Rubbish gets into rivers from roads and streets etc miles from beach and this empties in sea."

“Us humans have left neither sea nor soil. Please have basic civic sense and use trash cans," a user commented.

Erik Solheim frequently posts breathtaking tweets with movies and images showcasing the splendour of nature that is overlooked in the daily grind. He posted a video earlier this month of a gorgeous Atlas butterfly, which is the largest known butterfly in the world.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here