An elementary school in the United States witnessed a deer crashing through one of its windows. Evergreen Elementary School shared the security camera footage on its Facebook page, showing the internet just how the entire incident went down. The creature was seen crashing through the window at such a speed that it was almost impossible to see it at first. For a while, it stayed off-camera. Then it reappeared, walking around the classroom in agitation. “Oh deer! Yes, that’s what we said when we arrived at school this morning! We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the great things that were going on in our school," the school shared in the caption. They also shared that the deer decided to hang around for a little while before leaving on its own. It did struggle for a few minutes to learn how to walk on our waxed floors. The deer was not injured either.

People on the internet were shocked by the clip. A Facebook user wrote, “Whose classroom was it? Since Evergreen City School, became Evergreen Elementary school in 2002 I have never known anything to happen like this! Yes, there have been a few snakes entering the building, but this just takes the cake! OMG!" Another comment read, “Bambi find your momma."

“Oh this really precious," wrote another user.

Deers have been pretty popular on social media these days. Recently, in a clip shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda, a deer was seen outsmarting a hunter. The clip showed the deer standing at a distance with a hunter pointing his gun at it. The deer, too, seemed to have recognized the danger it was in. Instead of running away, this deer did something unusual. It approached the hunter and looked him straight in the eye. The hunter slowly lowered his gun and instead settled for petting the creature. Before the clip ended, it seemed the hunter had abandoned the plans of catching the deer now casually getting petted by him.

The internet pointed out that if people look closely, they can spot two deer in the clip. The common assumption was that perhaps the deer that approached the hunter was a mother trying to save her child. She chose to sacrifice herself in order to protect her child.

