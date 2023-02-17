Imagine sitting on Marine Drive with your partner and enjoying the beautiful view with the soothing voice of waves touching your soul and making you feel warm! And that is the moment when you don’t want to get distracted by anything around that would interfere with you and your partner’s special time. But, in this age of technology when everyone roams around with mobile phones in their hands, escaping the public eye is difficult. You can get photographed anytime and every time, with or without your consent. This is what irked a man who called out people invading the couples’ privacy after coming across a Valentine’s Day tweet that showed photos of romantic couples sitting by Mumbai’s Marine Drive.

Twitter user, Hamza Lakdawala, replied to a post that featured pictures of couples spending Valentine’s Day on Marine Drive. He wrote, “What makes Bombay great is that couples can sit at the marine drive in broad daylight & still feel a sense of privacy because this city is super liberal & understands how to respect privacy. Why on God’s beautiful earth would you then click pictures and post them online?" He then went on to remark that this was a complete invasion of privacy and harassment.

However, netizens seemed to have mixed reactions to his take as some of them pointed out that being in public places takes away the entitlement to privacy. “Just like they have the right to sit in public, so has the photographer to click pictures in public," commented a user while another one said, “There is no privacy in public. Don’t put onus of privacy on others in public space."

On the other hand, a person who agreed with the user’s tweet highlighted, “One of the reasons I love Bombay. Public display of affection feels so safe here. And I am simultaneously terrified of annoying folks clicking pictures of cute moments. Please get a life. Stop clicking photos of people’s private moments even if they are happening in public spaces".

“Most Indians use camera phone, but they forget that clicking strangers pic on their phone without such strangers permission or knowledge is a breach of privacy. This is what I dread most, getting clicked by people in public places," mentioned the other.

