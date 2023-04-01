IPL 2023 Bhojpuri Commentary Emerges Unlikely 'Winner' of the Season on Twitter

IPL 2023 is here to cure everyone’s blues for the month and it was off to an eventful start with Gujarat Titans securing a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. The match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was attended by over one lakh fans and was preceded by a stellar opening ceremony featuring Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna. Amid all the fanfare, though, a rather unlikely aspect has stolen the show.

Millions of IPL viewers who tuned in from their homes were in for a hilarious surprise with the Bhojpuri commentary on the match. On Jio Cinema, the IPL matches can be streamed in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Jio Cinema is the official streaming partner for IPL. Apart from the experts panel spanning across 12 languages, stars of the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, and Suresh Raina have been roped in to offer commentary as well as analysis.

