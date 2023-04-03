IPL 2023: CSK Has Cool Gift For Chennai Fans, Match Tickets to Double as Metro Passes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans in Chennai are being taken for a (free) ride this IPL season, thanks to the team. CSK has announced a partnership with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide fans free metro rides to watch their matches in the city, as per The News Minute. If you’re in Chennai and want to take the metro to go watch one of CSK’s matches in the city, your IPL ticket will double as your metro ticket.

As per Sportstar, the tickets are QR-coded and according to a Times of India report, they will serve you on your return journey as well. Not just this, the CMRL is set to provide feeder bus services from the metro station to the MA Chidambaram Stadium where the matches will take place. To make it easier for fans to get home after the matches end, the metro timing will also be extended by 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Moreover, the matches will be broadcasted live on large LED screens set up in five metro stations: Nandanam, Vadapalani, Vimco Nagar, Thirumangalam, and Central Metro. The initiative takes off today and you would be charged Rs 10 per hour to watch the matches on these screens. Twitter users, of course, have lauded the move.

Fans clearly want other franchises to take notes!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here