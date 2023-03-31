IPL 2023: Dhoni Returns to Action With Chennai Super Kings and Thala Fans Can't Keep Calm

The return of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper in tonight’s opening match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) has MSDians brimming with excitement. As the IPL 2023 season kicks off in Ahmedabad, the Thala fever is once again running high among fans who can’t wait to witness MS Dhoni’s starry appearance, always a spectacle to behold. All other distractions aside, fans eagerly anticipate the magic he brings to the field, with his ‘calm’ demeanor quickly giving way to ‘chaos’ for his rivals.

The excitement and anticipation among MSDians are evident on social media, where posts and messages abound showing Captain Cool gearing up for action in the practice sessions. Fans have been treated to numerous clips and images showcasing MS Dhoni’s incredible journey, leaving them wondering whether this may be his last appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While many are hoping for another ‘Definitely not!’ moment from Dhoni, the fandom is keeping the hype alive with tweets sweeping across the platform. It’s impossible to capture the true feelings of a dedicated MSDian, but the outpouring of love and support on social media speaks volumes.

However, there are concerns over MS Dhoni’s availability due to a knee injury sustained during a training session in Chennai. Dhoni did not bat at the nets on Thursday, leaving fans in doubt about his participation in the tournament opener. While Team CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said, “As far as I am concerned, Dhoni will play 100 percent"; doubts still linger. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya would like to relish the opportunity to match wits with the original Captain Cool on the field in the first play itself.

Much to Pandya’s hope, Dhoni, known for his strategic thinking, may even make himself the ‘Impact Player’ under the new rule introduced by IPL for the 2023 season. Under the rule, teams are allowed to replace a player with an Impact Player at any point in the innings after the toss. As fully-covered stands await the opening clash with eager anticipation, it remains to be seen if we will hear the thunderous chant of “Mahi! Mahi!" once again.

