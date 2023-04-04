IPL 2023: Dhoni’s Back-to-back Sixes in CSK vs LSG Gets Twitter Going With an Ultimate Memefest

The Chepauk stadium erupted in a thunderous welcome for MS Dhoni as he walked into bat during the death overs. Despite his short three-ball stay at the crease, Dhoni showcased the power of a ‘small role, big impact’. Fans had been eagerly awaiting Thala’s return, and his homecoming did not disappoint. With the chant of ‘Mahi Maar Raha Hai’ echoing from the first delivery to Thala himself, Dhoni’s impactful form ensured that he didn’t miss a beat. Although CSK won by 12 runs against LSG, it was Dhoni’s back-to-back sixes that made the night complete for the 35,000 ecstatic fans. The moment has even sparked a memefest on Twitter, with fans celebrating Thala’s comeback while playfully taking a jab at those who had doubted him.

Following Dhoni’s energetic performance that electrified the atmosphere at the stadium, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes capturing the excitement of fans. The noise levels inside the stadium reached unprecedented heights, with many fans holding up their flashlights in unison. Along with the memes that circulated on the internet, the entire scene was nothing less than a celebration of the beloved Thala’s homecoming.

It all happened after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed on the first ball of the 20th over, and the CSK skipper, walking out to bat at number eight, was greeted by thunderous chants of “we want Dhoni" at the Chepauk stadium. He did not disappoint and smashed a six off Mark Wood’s 149 kmph delivery, reminiscent of the one he hit off Nuwan Kulasekhara at the Wankhede on April 2, 2011. The stadium soon erupted in celebration, reaching an incredible crescendo. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any louder, Wood sent in a bouncer wide of off stump, a delivery that has troubled many batters around the world, but the 41-year-old, rightly known as Captain Cool, calmly deposited its way into the stands with a powerful pull shot. Although he perished off the next ball, the fans had already gotten their money’s worth with his spectacular 12 off 3 balls.

Meanwhile, despite the MA Chidambaram Stadium’s revamp, it was business as usual for the Men in Yellow as they put on a dominant performance against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing a 12-run victory.

