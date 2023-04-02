Home » Buzz » IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis' Misquote of RCB Slogan As 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi' Leaves Internet in Stitches

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis' Misquote of RCB Slogan As 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi' Leaves Internet in Stitches

RCB captain Faf du Plessis caused a stir by misquoting the team's slogan as 'Ee sala cup nahi' instead of 'Ee sala cup namde' at an event, prompting laughter from Virat Kohli and online viewers.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 10:09 IST

Delhi, India

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)
IPL 2023 has kicked off and fans are energised as they cheer on their favorite players and teams. Among them, Royal Challengers Bangalore supporters are eagerly awaiting their team’s season opener against the Mumbai Indians, scheduled for today. Prior to the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis caused a stir by misquoting the team’s slogan at an event, prompting laughter not only from Virat Kohli but also from the entire audience and online spectators.

At a recent media event, Faf du Plessis and former RCB captain Kohli were seated together when the South African cricketer was asked about the team’s goals for the season. In response, du Plessis attempted to recite the RCB fan slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde", which translates to “This year, the cup is ours". However, he inadvertently said “Nahi" instead of “Namde," eliciting laughter from Kohli and everyone else in attendance.

The video clip quickly went viral on the internet, eliciting humorous responses from fans. While rival fans took the opportunity to poke fun at RCB supporters, with comments like “He spoke the truth!", CSK fans also joined in the fun. Since du Plessis had been associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a decade prior to joining RCB this season, one user joked that he still had “CSK blood", while another suggested that he was an “undercover agent" for his former team. The internet certainly had a moment to relish before the teams’ first match.

In 2022, du Plessis was signed by RCB and appointed as captain following Virat Kohli’s resignation from the position. The South African cricketer put up a strong showing in the previous season, leading RCB to the playoffs and emerging as the team’s top scorer with 468 runs. Fans are hopeful that he will replicate his success this year and help end the team’s 15-year drought in the lucrative league. RCB is set to kick off its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

first published: April 02, 2023
last updated: April 02, 2023, 10:09 IST
