IPL 2023: Fan's Prediction of Venkatesh Iyer's Century Hours Before MI vs KKR Stuns Twitter

The IPL season has been a fantastic ride for Venkatesh Iyer, and the 28-year-old KKR batsman’s star shone even brighter with a remarkable achievement that added to the excitement of Sunday’s match. In the Kolkata Knight Riders’ game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Iyer scored his maiden IPL century. He smashed 100 runs off just 49 deliveries, becoming the first KKR batsman to achieve this feat in the competition since 2008. Interestingly, hours before the match began, a fan on Twitter had predicted that Iyer would score a century, and the accurate prediction has since gone viral, surprising many users!

The weekend match was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., but a Twitter user named Shahid had already made a prediction at 1:00 p.m., two hours before the game started. “Bold prediction for today’s match. Venkatesh Iyer will score his first ever t20 century in just 51 balls," he tweeted, with a cheeky “if we bat first" thrown in. Lo and behold, Iyer did make his century, and although it came in 49 balls, his innings lasted exactly 51 balls as predicted! Shahid’s tweet has become the talk of the town, racking up over 1 million views on the site. Shahid’s tweet has set tongues wagging, amassing over 1 million views on the site. His uncanny foresight has stunned cricket enthusiasts worldwide, and we can’t help but wonder - was Shahid born with a crystal ball or is he secretly the human version of ‘Paul the Octopus’?

Let’s take a sneak peek at how the Twitterverse reacted to Shahid’s spot-on prediction!

In the match, the lefty was up to bat early on after N Jagadeesan’s dismissal, but he seemed completely at ease against the MI bowling lineup. Iyer’s innings was filled with 6 fours and a whopping 9 sixes, mostly from pure, jaw-dropping cricketing shots. He built a couple of decent partnerships with Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh before finally getting dismissed at 104 by Riley Meredith. Unfortunately, even with Iyer’s magnificent century, it wasn’t enough to keep them from suffering a second consecutive defeat in IPL 2023. The hosts took advantage of their lackluster finish with the bat and mediocre bowling to secure a five-wicket victory in the end.

