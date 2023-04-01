IPL 2023: Photo of Ravi Shastri Hugging Dhoni Before GT vs CSK Match Leaves Fans Emotional

Gujarat Titans secured a 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opening match at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a stellar 92-run knock, helping CSK post 178/7 in 20 overs. However, Gaikwad’s knock didn’t yield results as it was not complemented by the CSK bowlers.

On the other hand, GT’s Shubman Gill set the grounds for a successful chase with a half-century, with Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan playig crucial roles in the slog overs. Regardless of the outcome, the Thala hype has been unreal on social media. Fans had been breathlessly awaiting to witness the magic that’s Dhoni on the field.

Ahead of the GT vs CSK match, cameras caught a precious moment between Dhoni and Ravi Shashtri. The screengrab of the two hugging has gone viral on Twitter, leaving fans emotional.

Ravi Shastri has also shared the moment in a tweet himself. “O Captain! What a Captain!" He wrote. Shastri hyping up Dhoni had fans going “same".

Meanwhile, Shastri also happened to give us the first meme of this IPL season. The former India coach mistakenly introduced Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans as Gujarat Giants during the toss for the IPL 2023 opener. Gujarat Giants is a team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which had its maiden season conclude recently. “Time for the coin to go up for the first time in the IPL 23. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Giants. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings," Shastri said moments ahead of the toss, and predictably, the goof-up spurred a deluge of memes.

