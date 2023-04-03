IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Winning Six in RCB vs MI Reminds Fans of Dhoni's Iconic 2011 WC Shot

The mention of “Dhoni finishes off in style" brings to mind the thrilling moment when India won the ICC World Cup in 2011, with MS Dhoni hitting the winning shot that sent the crowd at Wankhede Stadium and fans across India into a frenzy. The echo of Ravi Shastri’s commentary lines reverberated not only across the stands of the Wankhede stadium but also across the TV sets of millions of Indians. Recently, Virat Kohli’s sixer in RCB’s opening match victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023 has reignited the memory of Dhoni’s iconic winning shot. Since then, the internet has been abuzz with fans drawing parallels between the two moments and celebrating the 12 years to the historic day.

On April 2, the cricketing world was celebrating the 12th anniversary of India’s historic WC victory in 2011. Little did anyone know that the day would witness another surreal moment when Kohli’s match-winning shot in RCB vs MI would bear an uncanny resemblance to Dhoni’s iconic World Cup-winning six. In the 17th over of the match, Kohli hit a six off Arshad Khan’s delivery, which sailed into the stands, securing an 8-wicket win for his team.

As fans rejoiced in the euphoria of the moment, they soon realised the similarity between the two shots and shared pictures of both Kohli and Dhoni, showcasing the striking resemblance between the two moments. Since then, the internet erupted with this comparison, and fans across the globe celebrated the magical moments of both these players.

Meanwhile, in a spectacular performance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, RCB wowed their home fans with their stunning display against MI. Captain Faf du Plessis and Kohli put on an awe-inspiring exhibition of majestic strokeplay, dismantling Mumbai’s bowling attack. Du Plessis scored 73 runs off 43 balls, while Kohli’s sublime touch saw him remain unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, as they chased down the target of 172 in just 16.2 overs to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a victory.

