Ireland Couple Saves Entire House Deposit While Travelling And Dog Sitting

What if we say a couple has managed to save up for a house deposit while travelling the world by house sitting and dog sitting? Seems like a joke, right? But, it’s true. When Molly and Garth travel the world while saving a significant amount of money, they call their cost-of-living-busting lifestyle “the best thing they have ever done".

The couple from Donegal, North West Ireland, has spent the previous ten months staying for free at 17 different strangers’ homes in cities including New York, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Garth and Molly have been dating for three years. Since none of them has a fixed residence, they travel frequently inside Ireland and abroad. The couple has saved “more than they ever thought they would" and has the money to make a down payment on a home, but they “don’t have any immediate plans to settle down".

Talking to a media portal, Molly said, “The houses we stay in are absolutely beautiful, and often really big modern spaces, and not having to have a landlord or worry about the housing crisis is such a privilege." When they were able to legally travel, Molly and Garth visited Ireland, Portugal and Germany, and even resided in Barcelona for a while after they first met during the pandemic.

Advertisement

In May 2022, Molly was scrolling through TikTok after returning from a trip when she came across a creator talking about their experience house-sitting using the app Trusted House Sitters. She then decided to give it a try.

She said, “I decided to take a risk and pay for the annual membership, thinking to myself that it would be worth it if we even got one or two housesits in the year, and 17 housesits later, and almost fully booked for the next few months too, it’s the best thing we have ever done." Without having to pay for lodging or utilities, the two started caring for strangers’ homes and pets.

Molly stated, “It took us two or three weeks to get our very first house to sit because it’s all based on reviews, and at the start, we obviously had none, so we are forever grateful to the very first people who had us sit." The couple’s first house sat in Dublin in June 2022 and took care of the owners’ golden Labrador.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here