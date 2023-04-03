‘Ironic, Isn’t it?’ Lightning Bolt Strikes One World Trade Center In New York

It’s not every day that you witness a natural phenomenon as breathtaking as a lightning bolt striking the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, One World Trade Center. But that’s exactly what happened on a stormy night in New York, and the Internet is still buzzing about it. The electrifying moment was captured on camera, and the footage quickly spread across social media, leaving people in awe of the sheer power of nature. Many users shared their version of what can only be described as a “once in a lifetime" event, and it is hard to believe that the moment happened unless you take a look at it with your own eyes.

But it wasn’t just the impressive visual display that caught people’s attention. Many quickly mentioned that a lightning bolt striking the very symbol of America’s economic might and resilience seemed prophetic somehow. Some even joked that it was a sign of the times, with the world going through a particularly turbulent period. A user shared the footage of the moment the lightning struck the tall building. Along with it, they tweeted, “From last night. Awesome video of lightning hitting One World Trade Center."

Another user shared a different version of the same event caught on camera. They wrote, “Ironic, isn’t it? The twin towers became the ‘One World’ Trade Center. It was hit by lightning yesterday in the storms."

“Yo, lightning hit the ONE WORLD Trade Center? Seems prophetic…" wrote a user.

Regardless of the reaction, there’s no denying that the lightning strike on One World Trade Center was a memorable moment that captured the Internet’s attention. Just how the forces of nature amazed the Internet when the awe-inspiring sight of a lightning bolt striking the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue took social media by storm. The striking bolt of lightning hit the statue’s head on February 10, turning the already impressive sculpture into a true deity-like figure. The stunning images of this natural wonder have gone viral, captivating people from all corners of the globe. Even Hollywood superstar Will Smith couldn’t resist sharing his reaction to the phenomenon on his official Instagram account. In an understandably amazed post, the actor exclaimed, “WHOA! Lightning struck O Cristo!! (Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio) Okay… I get it… I’ma straight up!"

The sheer power of the lightning bolt, combined with the majesty of the Christ the Redeemer statue, is a sight to behold and social media users seem to agree.

