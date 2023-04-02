Is Cadbury Bytes Back? Swiggy's 'Brutal' April Fools' Day Prank Has Foodies Calling it a 'Crime'

Remember Cadbury Bytes? Yes! Those pillow-shaped candies filled with different flavours. The candies were made up of wafers and had fillings of chocolate and strawberry. For most, it is an emotion, taaking you right back to your childhood. Its been a few years that the brand has discontinued the product but people now want it back.

Food delivery app took perfect opportunity of the situation and pranked its customers on April Fools Day. Along with bytes, there were also products like Cadbury Chocki and Cardbury Milk Treat. Swiggy decided to put these products up on its app and just when people tried to add it to their carts, a message popped up which read, “Oops, you just got fooled." Pretty harsh, isn’t it?

April Fools’ Day means pranking people around you. One video of a woman playing a very unusual prank has gone viral after this April Fools’ Day. Twitter user ‘Vismayeet’ shared a screenshot of the same. Have a look:

“This should qualify as a legitimate crime," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “What is wrong with @DairyMilkIn & what business you have playing with people’s emotions like this !!! You better right this wrong by launching them again! I WANT MY CHOCKI!!!! Throw in a Daily Milk 2-1 too!!!!"

One Twitter user wrote, “Honestly, such a brilliant prank. Impressed and hurt."

How do you like this prank?

