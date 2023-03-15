Deepika Padukone’s stunning appearance at the 2023 Oscars left fans in awe after she presented a captivating performance of “Naatu Naatu". Her undeniable charm and timeless appeal were on full display at the 95th Academy Awards, further cementing her status as a standout performer. Fans couldn’t help but marvel at Deepika’s remarkable journey, from her blockbuster hits to gracing billboards in Paris and unveiling trophies at the FIFA World Cup finals. Her inspiring transformation from Shanti Priya to an acclaimed Oscar presenter and her impressive accomplishments as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate sparked an outpouring of admiration on social media.

Recently, a fan shared a fascinating video edit showcasing Deepika Padukone’s seamless transformation from her debut Bollywood film, ‘Om Shanti Om’ to her appearance at the Oscars. The video celebrated how Deepika has maintained her stunning beauty since she entered the industry. However, when the fan added the comment “The way Deepika Padukone refuses to age", it triggered a severe backlash on Twitter. Many users criticised the fan for perpetuating harmful beauty standards that link a woman’s worth to her age and for attempting to bring outdated beliefs about women’s beauty disintegrating in their 30s into the modern world. The comment was deemed inappropriate and insensitive.

In response to a viral post showcasing Deepika’s transformation, a user commented, “She’s 37. Can we stop assuming women disintegrate in their 30s?" This comment sparked a conversation online, with many users agreeing that age is just a number and that healthy habits can help women maintain their youthfulness. Another user pointed out, “She is 37, not 67.. 37 is still super young.. society needs to stop looking at 30plus women as if they are some old hag or something..it dsnt even make sense.. 30s is very young."

Meanwhile, the post’s creator later clarified that she intended to highlight Deepika’s timeless beauty and not her age, but some users argued that the use of the word “aging" reinforces the idea that women lose their appeal as they grow older. Critics went on to state that the language used to describe women’s appearances needs to change, as one of them wrote, “The word “aging" is constantly used for actresses over 30. Haven’t heard people say Ranveer is aging great."

Ultimately, the conversation highlighted the need for society to shift away from outdated beauty standards and embrace a more inclusive and accepting view of aging.

