Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for sharing quirky posts on social media, this time gave his followers a visual tour of the state. The picturesque video was shared via Twitter on Sunday, March 19. The clip began with a scenic bird-eye view of a pleasant valley covered in fog. The mystical clouds float just above the colourful settlement of the hilly area. Though the exact location of the place wasn’t revealed by the minister, the short clip appears to be a brief description of Nagaland’s beauty.

Temjen Imna coupled the video with an iconic 90s Bollywood track, while also admitting that the scenic beauty was not captured by him. “Video was recorded by someone else, and I was the one to upload it. However, the music was selected by me," he captioned the video. As the clip continues to give a virtual tour of the beautiful location, Are Re Are song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai plays in the background. Watch the video here:

Within a day the clip has amassed over three lakh views and the number is rising steadily. A barrage of users ended up responding to the tweet to laud Nagaland’s serene view. A user wrote, “Sir, now I am jealous why I was not born in the Northeast of India. Incredible India Incredible North East."

Another commented, “Nagaland is beautiful. I would like to visit once and certainly, will meet you when I come."

One more joined, “Beautiful Nagaland..have travelled there extensively."

Meanwhile, a user wrote wondered if the Nagaland minister was planning to get married.

Temjen Imna Along often rallies for environmental safety and promotes eco-friendly ways to save the planet on social media. Previously, it was his poignant message of stopping littering roads that garnered traction on Twitter. The comment came in response to a sarcastic user who shared a photograph to call out tourists for polluting the hills of Nagaland. The picture showed shards of glass bottles littered on a road.

While reacting to the photo, Temjen Imna wrote, “Ayalee! It’s bad. Don’t do this. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ ka matlab hi bigad diya (you ruined the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava). Drinking and throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health and environment."

Temjen Imna Along is the Minister of Higher Education and Tourism in the state.

