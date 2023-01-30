Men have time and again proven that they don’t know much about a woman’s body and this is just one of those many instances. Now, in a recent instance, there is one person who thinks that woman who don’t have flat stomachs have lost their virginity. Twitter user who goes by the name “Ask Aubry," took to the micro-blogging site and shared a screenshot. In the image, someone was ranting about how guys ‘care’ whether a girl has a flat stomach or not. The person related a stomach bump to a woman having lost her virginity and how she’s not an ‘ideal mate.’

He further goes on to say, “that little bump is their uterus showing." “Non-flat stomachs are only ever hot if you’re the reason they aren’t flat anymore," he wrote. The post has now gone viral with over 932K views.

“Ladies, is your uterus showing today?" read the sarcastic caption. Have a look:

“I refuse to believe this man has ever touched a woman. I’d puke if he talked to me," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Pro tip, ladies: if you eat a huge burrito, you get to eat a huge burrito AND this guy won’t hit on you. Think you have a stomach bump already? Don’t risk it. Have a burrito. You can never be too sure."

Earlier, the same Twitter user shared a screenshot. It seems to be from Reddit. A person, in the image, can be seen asking: “Why are women peeing all over the seat?" The answers will astound you.

The post has gone viral with over 108K views. “Okay. If men have such bad aim that they can’t consciously pee inside a 40cm diameter hole without making a mess, how do they expect to ever have a child?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “tell me you don’t know how a vagina works without telling me you don’t know how a vagina works."

