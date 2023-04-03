Is Hrithik Roshan The Original Trendsetter For Tum Tum? Instagram Reacts

If you have ever wandered into the world of South cinema, you have probably heard of Tum Tum from the movie Enemy. Or perhaps, you have come across the familiar beats while scrolling through your Instagram feed. Either way, the song has been making rounds on the Internet and has gained immense popularity since its release in 2021. It has got people dancing to its rhythm and some are even trying to find similarities between old classics and this masterpiece. Now, one user has shared that the trending steps of popular track might be similar to another classic we all are pretty familiar with. Does anyone remember Hrithik Roshan’s hook step from Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai? It appears similar to what many have been doing to Tum Tum. The filmy caption of the video read, “Na tum tum jaano na hum!"

Social media users were in awe of the creativity of the user who shared the clip. Others were laughing at how one of the most popular Bollywood tracks from Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie now has a crossover. “I don’t know whether to cry or laugh, that one song from my core memory is now a crossover," wrote a user.

“Same beats per second, hence perfect sync," another comment read. A user commented, “I honestly couldn’t recall the original song after I saw this."

The Tum Tum trend seems like it is not going to die any time soon on social media platforms. The Tamil track has gained immense popularity and even celebrities have hopped on the bandwagon and danced to the tune. Several content creators have also added their unique twists to the melody of Tum Tum. Recently, YouTube India shared Aksh Baghla’s version of Tum Tum, which features a Manike Mage twist to it. In his mashup, Aksh begins by singing the Hindi version of Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe and then adds a few revised Hindi lines of Tum Tum before concluding the performance with the song’s Tamil lyrics. Social media users have praised Aksh’s voice, calling him amazing. The video starts with a pop-up text that says “Made a Hindi version of this song + surprise mashup." The video has gone viral and has been viewed over three lakh times on Instagram.

The mashup received overwhelming praise from social media users who flooded the comments section with compliments.

