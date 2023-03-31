Is Immortality Attainable? Ex-Google Scientist's Claims Suggest So

Immortality is a concept that has been dabbled upon many times, but there isn’t a clear answer about how to achieve it. But now futurist and former Google employee Ray Kurzweil has predicted that the vision of living forever, which seems far-fetched till now, could become a reality in the next seven years. It was back in 2005 when Kurzweil made the unrealistic claim in his book ‘The Singularity Is Near.’ He estimated that technological advancement will become so evolutionary that humans will find their way to live everlasting life by 2030.

Now, as the date nears, tech vlogger Adagio has shed light on his previous claims in a two-part YouTube series. The video was released almost a month ago.

Another report by the New York Post revisited the claims that he made during a 2017 interaction with the man who originally made them. Kurzweil suggested that in the upcoming years, AI will surpass great heights leading computers to have human levels of intelligence. “I have set the date 2045 for the ‘Singularity’ which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with (artificial) intelligence we have created," he said.

While talking about immortality, the futurist noted that in less than a decade, science will progress in the creation of innovations that might fend off ageing and illness with the help of microscopic robots. The nano-tech will be sent inside human bodies to reach the cellular level and replace damaged tissues and detect illness from the root level. Kurzweil also believes that these disease-fighting bots will also allow humans to eat whatever they want but remain fit.

A 2003 blog post by Ray Kurzweil suggested that nanobots present in the bloodstream and the digestive tract will be able to extract only the necessary nutrients and supplements. He referred to the innovation made for the human body as one’s ‘personal wireless local area network.’ After the extraction the rest of the food will be passed through for elimination, he said.

Ray Kurzweil was honoured with the National Medal of Technology back in 1999. He has also been included in the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2022.

