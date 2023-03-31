Is It Weird For Men to Have Soup? Woman's Podcast Video Has Sarcasm Written All Over it

A satirical video is currently going viral and it features an American podcaster. In the video, the woman can be seen emphasising on how “soup is for women." The woman in the video is Caroline Baniewicz. She does podcasts on all the latest topics and has gone viral multiple times. Most of her videos are from a satirical point of view. Earlier, she has done multiple sketches mocking the GenZ. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘KristinSpecialK’ uploaded a video of Caroline where she is talking about her bizarre theory. “Guys, is this true?" read the caption.

“Men cannot eat soup. Its way too girly. You’re going to take a little spoon and put it up to your lips and you’re going to swallow a tiny little spoon," she can be heard saying in the video. She further claims, “It’s weird, It’s wrong." Although the video is sarcastic, it has confused a few people on Twitter. Many also seem to be irked by the same.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 1.7 million views. “actual next level control freak if you think it’s on you to decide what someone else eats. bizarre how she and the lot who follow in her footsteps think they’re funny," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I will never understand how women can spread toxic masculinity stereotypes." One Twitter user wrote, “men are going gay cause they’re done with the new terms and conditions we wake up to every day."

What do you think?

