Is 'Masala Thums Up' Best Indian Drink Out There? Desi Twitter Finally Finds Something They Agree On

Summers are finally here and everyone has a favourite drink to beat the scorching head and quench your thirst. Everyone craves a good icey drink during this weather. Amid all of this, Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Gabbar’ took to the blue bird app and shared how ‘Masala Thumps Up’ is hands down the ‘Best Indian Drink’. Along with this, he also shared an image of the same. “Probably the best Indian drink: A Masala thums up," read the caption.

In the image, you can see the dark drink poured in a glass, with some fizz on the top. The fizz is caused after you add on some masala to it. Also, the same masala also darkens its colour. Here is the image:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and garnered over 152K views. Seems like many people agree with the person. “Agree! Now, I’m craving for one," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I have tried Masala Pepsi at Pizza Hut, and it tastes so good compared to any other soft drinks." “One of the best thing to have post heavy meal," mentioned another person. “This idea is good," wrote another user. Here are a few responses:

One person even suggested that the drink tastes better with ‘Kashmiri soda.’

What’s your favourite drink?

