Is there anything that Elon Musk can’t do? He keeps amusing Twitter with his witty remarks and statements while making them believe that the Twit chief can do anything, anytime. Just like his other eccentric posts, the Tesla owner recently announced that he changed his name to “Mr. Tweet" and that his owned site would let him revert to his real name. And this has sparked speculation about Mr. Beast’s connection to the platform’s future. A Twitter user doubted the famous American YouTuber’s link to Musk changing name and netizens can’t stop talking about it.

A tweet by @TNAKirsh read, “Given (Elon Musk) name change and (Mr Beast) twitter bio, I am going to guess that MrBeast is making a “I became Twitter CEO for a day" video… or is actually becoming CEO of Twitter, both equally possible." He even said that he is quite positive of the possibility and shared a screenshot of the real MrBeast, or Jimmy Donaldson, liking his tweet. The latter also changed his Twitter bio to “Twitter Super Official CEO". Now, what follows is something that tweeples are eagerly waiting for!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The billionaire’s out-of-the-blue tweet and the YouTuber’s actions have sent online users in doubt and they started flooding the comment section like anything. “Yessss, so smart of youuuuuu!!!!! Damnnn," wrote a user while another one stated, “hired as Twitter Ceo > Day in the life of twitter CEO video> fired as CEO". Some even wished Donaldson to take over Twitter and said, “The only one I would trust twitter with".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indian Express reported that the reason behind Musk’s humorous tweet was an inside joke after a lawyer representing investors of Tesla during a hearing had referred to him as such. “For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him “Mr. Tweet" while grilling him this week," as quoted by Patrick McGee, San Francisco correspondent for Financial Times. “I’m sorry there’s no recording of this — it was prohibited — but basically Musk replied “Mr. Tweet?" The whole courtroom laughed. And then Musk said, ‘actually pretty accurate,'" he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here