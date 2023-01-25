Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Role in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Perfect Fit For Kartik Aaryan? Fans Think So

After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have finally released the trailer. There was a lot of build-up regarding the film, ever since the news of Ranbir working in a Luv Ranjan film broke. The trailer has already generated praise-worthy comments on social media and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars. Some stills of Ranbir from the film have been doing rounds on social media. In the photos, the actor is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies and netizens cannot get over it. Amid all the talks, one Twitter user took to the social media platform and expressed how she think that Ranbir’s role is a perfect fit for Kartik Aaryan.

“Watched the trailer of tu jhoothi main makkar and it really felt like Ranbir was acting in a film which seemed like it was written for Kartik Aryan," the person wrote. Many people seem to agree with the observation made. Have a look at the tweet:

“Luv Ranjan is the director of “Tu jhoothi main Makkar". Luv Ranjan also directed many Kartik’s film such as Sonu ke titu ki sweety, pyar ka panchnama etc. The similarity here is Luv Ranjan," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “yesss i agree, ranbir didn’t feel like he was acting naturally, bassi fits right in though."

Here are a few responses:

Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial sees Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, 8th March 2023.

